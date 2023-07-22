Check out the injury report for the Dallas Wings (12-9), which currently has two players listed, as the Wings ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-14) at College Park Center on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings enter this game on the heels of a 98-88 win against the Liberty on Wednesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2.1 2.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX

Twitter and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally paces her team in rebounds per game (9.0), and also averages 17.4 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, she delivers 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is putting up 17.7 points, 1.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan is posting 11.1 points, 1.4 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -7.5 164.5

