Alex Bregman -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
  • Bregman has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (24.5%).
  • In 16 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 40.8% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 51
.247 AVG .256
.340 OBP .347
.379 SLG .459
10 XBH 21
6 HR 10
26 RBI 37
26/23 K/BB 27/29
4 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.91).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
