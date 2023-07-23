Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will look to get the better of Luis Medina, the Oakland Athletics' starter, on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 11th in MLB play with 122 total home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (462 total runs).

The Astros are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Astros average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.257).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (6-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Brown enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown will try to record his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Framber Valdez Zach Eflin 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan

