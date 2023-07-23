When the Houston Astros (55-44) and Oakland Athletics (28-73) face off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, July 23, Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while the Athletics will send Luis Medina to the mound. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +195 moneyline odds. Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.35 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-7, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Astros' game against the Athletics but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 37, or 57.8%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 10-2 (83.3%).

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have won in 28, or 28.3%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win five times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +120 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.