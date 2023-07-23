On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.781 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .282 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 59), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (32.2%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (20.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (40.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .299 AVG .270 .384 OBP .364 .552 SLG .496 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 15 RBI 20 24/9 K/BB 37/14 6 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings