Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .242 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.4% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (36 of 87), with two or more runs nine times (10.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 43
.227 AVG .256
.304 OBP .286
.374 SLG .389
13 XBH 14
5 HR 5
16 RBI 17
29/13 K/BB 53/6
7 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.91).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina (3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
