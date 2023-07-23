Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .892 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 107 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Tucker is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Tucker has had a hit in 67 of 97 games this season (69.1%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.9%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .264 AVG .335 .349 OBP .403 .429 SLG .592 17 XBH 25 5 HR 12 23 RBI 45 24/22 K/BB 32/23 9 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings