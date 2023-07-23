In the Ladies Open Lausanne round of 32 today, there are nine matches, including No. 64-ranked Mirra Andreeva taking the court against No. 90 Diane Parry.

Ladies Open Lausanne Info

Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne

Ladies Open Lausanne Rounds: Round of 32, Qualifying round

Round of 32, Qualifying round Date: July 24

July 24 TV Channel:

Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Who will win the Ladies Open Lausanne?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Mirra Andreeva +275 1st Ana Bogdan +700 2nd Elisabetta Cocciaretto +800 3rd Irina-Camelia Begu +800 3rd Sara Sorribes Tormo +800 3rd Emma Navarro +1000 6th Alize Cornet +1100 7th Jil Teichmann +1200 8th Elina Avanesyan +1400 9th Olga Danilovic +1800 10th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Chloe Paquet vs. Carol Zhao Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Paquet (-210) Zhao (+150) Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Valentina Ryser Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Grammatikopoulou (-210) Ryser (+150) Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Anna Bondar Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Bondar (-125) Bolsova Zadoinov (+100) Reka Luca Jani vs. Amandine Hesse Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Jani (-135) Hesse (-105) Dayana Yastremska vs. Jenny Duerst Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Yastremska (-1200) Duerst (+550) Elina Avanesyan vs. Evgeniya Rodina Round of 32 7:15 AM ET Avanesyan (-1100) Rodina (+600) Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Round of 32 7:30 AM ET Riera (-1000) Tig (+550) Mirra Andreeva vs. Diane Parry Round of 32 9:30 AM ET Andreeva (-550) Parry (+375) Jil Teichmann vs. Erika Andreeva Round of 32 11:30 AM ET Teichmann (-250) Andreeva (+180)

