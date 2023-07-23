Yainer Diaz -- batting .265 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .262 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.

In 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (35.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 of 57 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .289 AVG .241 .310 OBP .261 .614 SLG .375 11 XBH 11 8 HR 2 14 RBI 9 14/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

