New Zealand will play the Philippines in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 25 at 1:30 AM ET. In their Group A openers, New Zealand defeated Norway and the Philippines lost to Switzerland.

In terms of the odds, New Zealand is -304, the draw is +381, and the Philippines is +858. The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.

Bet on the result of New Zealand vs. Philippines at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

New Zealand vs. Philippines Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Time: 1:30 AM ET
  • Location: Wellington, New Zealand
  • Venue: Westpac Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Total: 2.5
  • New Zealand Moneyline: -304
  • Philippines Moneyline: +858

New Zealand vs. Philippines World Cup Betting Insights

  • These two teams average a combined one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this match's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to score two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
  • New Zealand has not played as a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.
  • New Zealand has never played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -304 or shorter.
  • The Philippines lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
  • The Philippines has played as an underdog of +858 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

New Zealand World Cup Stats

  • In one match for New Zealand in Women's World Cup, Jacqui Hand has totaled one assist without scoring a goal.
  • In Women's World Cup (one match), Hannah Wilkinson has netted one goal for New Zealand.

    • Take your pick for New Zealand vs. Philippines on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

    New Zealand vs. Philippines Recent Performance

    • In 2022, New Zealand was 1-1-6 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 2-0-6 (-17 goal differential).
    • New Zealand earned a win in its last matchup 1-0 over Norway on July 20. The sides both took eight shots in the contest.
    • Wilkinson scored the only goal for her side in the match against .
    • In 2022, the Philippines was 0-1-5 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 1-0-1 (-1 goal differential).
    • The Philippines lost to Switzerland 2-0 on July 21 in its last game. Switzerland outshot the Philippines 20 to two.
    • Sofia Harrison had a team-leading one shot in the team's scoreless effort.

    New Zealand Roster

    Name Age Number Club
    Erin Nayler 31 1 IFK Norrkoping (Sweden)
    Ria Percival 33 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
    Claudia Bunge 23 3 Melbourne Victory (Australia)
    C.J. Bott 28 4 Leicester City WFC (England)
    Michaela Foster 24 5 -
    Malia Steinmetz 24 6 -
    Ali Riley 35 7 Angel City FC (United States)
    Daisy Cleverley 26 8 Koge Nord FC (Denmark)
    Gabi Rennie 22 9 Arizona State University (United States)
    Annalie Longo 32 10 -
    Olivia Chance 29 11 Celtic LFC (Scotland)
    Betsy Hassett 32 12 Stjarnan (Iceland)
    Rebekah Stott 30 13 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
    Katie Bowen 29 14 -
    Paige Satchell 25 15 -
    Jacqui Hand 24 16 Aland United (Finland)
    Hannah Wilkinson 31 17 Melbourne City FC (Australia)
    Grace Jale 24 18 -
    Elizabeth Anton 24 19 Perth Glory FC (Australia)
    Indiah Paige Riley 21 20 -
    Victoria Esson 32 21 Rangers LFC (Scotland)
    Milly Clegg 17 22 -
    Anna Leat 22 23 Aston Villa WFC (England)

    Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

    Philippines Roster

    Name Age Number Club
    Olivia Davies McDaniel 25 1 -
    Malea Cesar - 2 -
    Jessika Cowart 23 3 -
    Jaclyn Sawicki 30 4 -
    Hali Long 28 5 -
    Tahnai Annis 34 6 -
    Sarina Bolden 27 7 -
    Sara Eggesvik 26 8 -
    Isabella Flanigan 18 9 -
    Chandler McDaniel 25 10 -
    Anicka Castaneda 23 11 -
    Ryley Bugay 27 12 -
    Angela Beard 25 13 -
    Meryll Serrano 26 14 -
    Carleigh Frilles 21 15 -
    Sofia Harrison 24 16 -
    Alicia Barker 25 17 -
    Kaiya Jota 17 18 -
    Randle Dominique 28 19 -
    Quinley Quezada 26 20 -
    Katrina Guillou 29 21 -
    Kiara Fontanilla 23 22 -
    Reina Bonta 24 23 -

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.