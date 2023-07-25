Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- batting .372 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks while batting .254.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40 games this season (40.0%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (48.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.257
|AVG
|.252
|.346
|OBP
|.346
|.391
|SLG
|.452
|11
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|37
|27/23
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Bradford (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.