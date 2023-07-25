Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- hitting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected six RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.
- In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (19.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20 games this season (32.8%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (21.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (25 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.311
|AVG
|.261
|.394
|OBP
|.353
|.600
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|20
|25/10
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradford makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.78 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.