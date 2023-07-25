Chas McCormick -- hitting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected six RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.

In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (19.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 20 games this season (32.8%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (21.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (25 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .311 AVG .261 .394 OBP .353 .600 SLG .479 14 XBH 11 6 HR 7 21 RBI 20 25/10 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings