Wednesday's contest features the Houston Astros (58-44) and the Texas Rangers (59-43) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (8-6) for the Astros and Andrew Heaney (6-6) for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

The Astros have won 39, or 59.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston is 19-8 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 479 (4.7 per game).

The Astros have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule