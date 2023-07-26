Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take the field on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park against Andrew Heaney, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in baseball with 127 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston's .411 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Houston ranks 12th in runs scored with 479 (4.7 per game).

The Astros are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.263).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Valdez is trying to collect his 14th quality start of the season in this outing.

Valdez is seeking his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Taj Bradley 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Gavin Williams 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.