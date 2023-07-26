Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers matchup at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (8-6) for his 20th start of the season.

He has 13 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3 vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 111 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.385/.522 on the year.

Tucker will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 99 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 54 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .253/.345/.421 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 117 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .275/.340/.446 on the year.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a home run and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 98 hits with 22 doubles, 24 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .260/.334/.509 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

