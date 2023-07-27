The Group E meeting between Portugal and Vietnam, which is each team's second game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 3:30 AM ET on July 27 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to watch Portugal play Vietnam.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Vietnam

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Hamilton, New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

Portugal Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Netherlands July 23 L 1-0 Away Vietnam July 27 - Home United States August 1 - Home

Portugal's Recent Performance

Portugal was beaten in its previous game 1-0 by the Netherlands on July 23. outshot Portugal by a margin of 12 to three.

Portugal failed to score, with Fatima Pinto leading the way with one shot, in the match.

Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Ines Pereira #1

Catarina Amado #2

Lucia Alves #3

Silvia Rebelo #4

Joana Marchao #5

Andreia Jacinto #6

Ana Rute #7

Andreia Norton #8

Ana Borges #9

Jessica Silva #10

Tatiana Pinto #11

Patricia Morais #12

Fatima Pinto #13

Dolores Silva #14

Carole Costa #15

Diana Silva #16

Ana Seica #17

Carolina Mendes #18

Diana Gomes #19

Francisca Nazareth #20

Ana Capeta #21

Rute Costa #22

Telma Encarnacao #23

Vietnam Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away United States July 21 L 3-0 Away Portugal July 27 - Away Netherlands August 1 - Home

Vietnam's Recent Performance

In its last match on July 21, Vietnam lost to the United States 3-0, and was outshot 27 to zero.

Vietnam tallied zero shots against .

Vietnam's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster