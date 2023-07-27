The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

Saints games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

When the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

In the NFC South the Saints won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 897 yards (59.8 per game).

Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Demario Davis recorded 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

