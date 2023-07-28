Friday's game features the Houston Astros (58-45) and the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.32 ERA).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Astros have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).

The Astros have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (484 total), Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Astros have the third-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule