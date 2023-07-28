How to Watch the Astros vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 129 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 484 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.274 WHIP this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Paul Blackburn
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-9
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Yerry Rodriguez
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tanner Bibee
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.