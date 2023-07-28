When the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) and Houston Astros (58-45) meet at Minute Maid Park on Friday, July 28, Shane McClanahan will get the nod for the Rays, while the Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-115). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.32 ERA)

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 56 out of the 86 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 56-30 (winning 65.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays have a 2-6 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

