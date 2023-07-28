After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open in his last tournament (losing to Juncheng Shang), Ben Shelton will start the Citi Open versus Shang (in the round of 32). Shelton has +2800 odds to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Shelton at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton will play Shang in the round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

Shelton Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Shelton was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 156-ranked Shang, 4-6, 4-6.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Shelton has gone 12-20 and has yet to win a title.

In 10 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has gone 8-10.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Shelton has played 32 matches and 29.8 games per match.

Shelton, in 18 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 30.1 games per match and won 49.3% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 82.1% of his games on serve, and 15.4% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has won 85.2% of his games on serve and 14.8% on return.

