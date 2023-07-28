Bjorn Fratangelo has a match against Gael Monfils coming up next in the Citi Open round of 64. Fratangelo is +10000 to win at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Fratangelo at the 2023 Citi Open

  • Next Round: Round of 64
  • Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
  • Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fratangelo's Next Match

Fratangelo will play in the Citi Open round of 64 after getting past Alexis Galarneau 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and now matches up against Monfils on Monday, July 31 at 8:15 PM ET.

Fratangelo Stats

  • Fratangelo is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 162-ranked Galarneau in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Fratangelo is 1-1 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
  • In one hard-court tournaments over the past year, Fratangelo is 1-1 in matches.
  • In his two matches over the past year, across all court types, Fratangelo has averaged 33.5 games.
  • On hard courts, Fratangelo has played two matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 33.5 games per match while winning 47.8% of games.
  • Over the past 12 months, Fratangelo has been victorious in 14.7% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.
  • As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fratangelo has won 81.8% of his games on serve and 14.7% on return.

