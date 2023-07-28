Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Guardians will call on Xzavion Curry (3-0) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (0-3).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 31 out of the 52 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 19-18, a 51.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 434 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have won in 21, or 32.3%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 11 of 34 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (436 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 23 Phillies L 8-5 Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola July 24 Royals L 5-3 Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough July 25 Royals W 5-1 Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke July 26 Royals W 8-3 Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh July 27 @ White Sox W 6-3 Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease July 28 @ White Sox - Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint July 29 @ White Sox - Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint July 30 @ White Sox - Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech July 31 @ Astros - Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France August 1 @ Astros - Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez August 2 @ Astros - Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier

White Sox Schedule