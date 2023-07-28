On Friday, Jose Altuve (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .258.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (27.3%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (18.2%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has driven home a run in 11 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 18 games this year (54.5%), including six multi-run games (18.2%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .196 AVG .309 .343 OBP .382 .357 SLG .559 5 XBH 9 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/12 K/BB 13/8 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings