Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Jose Altuve (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .258.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (18.2%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has driven home a run in 11 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 18 games this year (54.5%), including six multi-run games (18.2%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.196
|AVG
|.309
|.343
|OBP
|.382
|.357
|SLG
|.559
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks fifth, 1.160 WHIP ranks 25th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
