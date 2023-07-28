The Citi Open continues in Washington, District of Columbia, with Zachary Svajda in the round of 64 versus Max Purcell. Svajda has +10000 odds to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Svajda at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Svajda's Next Match

Svajda will play Purcell in the round of 64 on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:00 PM ET, after getting past Brandon Holt 7-6, 3-0 in the qualification final.

Want to bet on Svajda? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Svajda Stats

Svajda advanced over Holt 7-6, 3-0 on Sunday to make the .

In nine tournaments over the past 12 months, Svajda is 10-8 and has yet to win a title.

In six tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Svajda has gone 9-5.

Svajda has played 22.9 games per match in his 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Svajda has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.8 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Svajda has won 23.5% of his return games and 69.0% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Svajda, over the past year, has claimed 62.5% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.