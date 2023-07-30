Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 81st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Bregman has had a hit in 67 of 104 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (25.0%).
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (17.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Bregman has driven home a run in 42 games this year (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 51 games this year (49.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.255
|AVG
|.252
|.348
|OBP
|.346
|.411
|SLG
|.452
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|37
|28/26
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Littell (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.11, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
