The Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bielak Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (5-5) for his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Bielak has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 24 4.2 6 6 3 5 4 at Rockies Jul. 19 5.2 1 0 0 4 3 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 5.0 4 3 2 5 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 7.0 2 0 0 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 112 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .299/.380/.509 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI (102 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.347/.433 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .267/.332/.443 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 50 RBI (104 total hits).

He's slashed .312/.395/.498 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.