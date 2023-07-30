On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (27 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .190 AVG .271 .288 OBP .341 .328 SLG .441 8 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 40/15 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings