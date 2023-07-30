On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 69.8% of his games this season (60 of 86), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (26.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7%.

He has scored in 45 games this year (52.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .245 AVG .277 .261 OBP .310 .320 SLG .414 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 20 19/4 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings