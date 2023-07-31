Astros vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (59-47) versus the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 31.
The Astros will call on J.P. France (6-3) against the Guardians and Noah Syndergaard (1-4).
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Guardians Player Props
|Astros vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- The Astros have won 40, or 58%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston has a record of 20-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 506 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|J.P. France vs Yerry Rodriguez
|July 26
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 28
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|-
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|J.P. France vs Domingo Germán
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.