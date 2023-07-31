When the Houston Astros (59-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-53) meet at Minute Maid Park on Monday, July 31, J.P. France will get the nod for the Astros, while the Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (6-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 7.16 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 20-10 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Houston has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have won in 17, or 41.5%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been a moneyline underdog of -175 or longer three times, losing every contest.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +100 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.