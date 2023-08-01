Astros vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (60-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-54) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (8-7) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 70 times and won 41, or 58.6%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 19-9, a 67.9% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored 513 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 28
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|J.P. France vs Domingo Germán
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
