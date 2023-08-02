The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez hit the field at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Guardians are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-185). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 42 of the 71 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.2%).

Houston has gone 20-9 (winning 69% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-54-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-25 31-22 21-15 37-32 39-35 19-12

