Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 136 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (515 total).

The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston's 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Javier has recorded nine quality starts this year.

Javier will try to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Domingo Germán 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away - Grayson Rodriguez

