Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .232.
  • Meyers has had a hit in 40 of 75 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.3%).
  • Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Meyers has driven home a run in 16 games this year (21.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (37.3%), including five multi-run games (6.7%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 36
.195 AVG .271
.288 OBP .341
.325 SLG .441
8 XBH 13
4 HR 3
10 RBI 14
41/15 K/BB 30/10
2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
  • Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.11, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
