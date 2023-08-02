Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has had a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .295 AVG .250 .315 OBP .268 .629 SLG .405 15 XBH 12 10 HR 3 21 RBI 10 17/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings