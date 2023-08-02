Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Guardians.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.

Alvarez has had a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (21%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (27.4%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 48.4% of his games this year (30 of 62), with two or more RBI 18 times (29%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (59.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .280 AVG .284 .383 OBP .404 .512 SLG .705 15 XBH 16 7 HR 12 26 RBI 33 35/18 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings