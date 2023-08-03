On Thursday, Alex Bregman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last game against the Guardians.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 69 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has an RBI in 43 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (48.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .254 AVG .252 .353 OBP .346 .400 SLG .452 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 37 30/30 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

