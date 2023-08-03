Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (117) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Tucker is batting .238 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 107 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.0% of them.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 107), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven in a run in 44 games this season (41.1%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (18.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 40.2% of his games this year (43 of 107), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .267 AVG .333 .353 OBP .403 .431 SLG .585 20 XBH 25 6 HR 12 29 RBI 45 27/27 K/BB 32/24 11 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings