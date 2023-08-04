How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th-best in baseball with 139 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 12th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (521 total).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Houston's 3.77 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Brown is aiming to record his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Brown will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Zack Littell
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
