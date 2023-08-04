The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in baseball with 139 total home runs.

Houston ranks 12th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (521 total).

The Astros rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.77 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Brown is aiming to record his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Brown will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.