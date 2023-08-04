Hunter Brown will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (62-48) on Friday, August 4 versus the New York Yankees (57-52), who will counter with Luis Severino. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (7-7, 4.20 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-5, 7.49 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 28-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (60.9% winning percentage).

Houston has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 5-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Yankees had a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-105) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -110 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.