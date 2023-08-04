Hinako Shibuno is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links after one round of play, with a score of -8. Second round action continues in Troon, United Kingdom, tune in to see how the competition plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open

Start Time: 2:10 AM ET

2:10 AM ET Venue: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 72/6,494 yards

Par 72/6,494 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Hinako Shibuno 1st -8 64 Madelene Sagstrom 2nd -6 66 Nicole Broch Estrup 3rd -4 68 Caroline Inglis 3rd -4 68 Caroline Hedwall 3rd -4 68

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 4:22 AM ET Hole 10 Arpichaya Yubol (+1/39th), Alisa Inprasit (+10/138th) 4:11 AM ET Hole 10 Cholcheva Wongras (+3/70th), Katharina Muehlbauer (+7/124th) 2:32 AM ET Hole 10 Nasa Hataoka (E/24th), Minjee Lee (+8/132nd), Linn Grant (-1/16th) 2:43 AM ET Hole 10 Ayaka Furue (+2/54th), Atthaya Thitikul (+7/124th), Gemma Dryburgh (+1/39th) 2:54 AM ET Hole 10 Chiara Noja (+7/124th), Laura Davies (+13/142nd), Emily Kristine Pedersen (+2/54th) 3:05 AM ET Hole 10 Johanna Gustavsson (+6/117th), Angel Yin (+2/54th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (+6/117th) 3:16 AM ET Hole 10 Stephanie Meadow (+1/39th), Tiia Koivisto (+6/117th), Laura Beveridge (+5/107th) 3:27 AM ET Hole 10 Ines Laklalech (+11/140th), Lisa Pettersson (+3/70th), Gabriella Cowley (+8/132nd) 3:38 AM ET Hole 10 Ariya Jutanugarn (+3/70th), In-Kyung Kim (+1/39th), Leonie Harm (+4/92nd) 3:49 AM ET Hole 10 Maria Fassi (+8/132nd), Lindy Duncan (+5/107th), Anne-Charlotte Mora (+3/70th)

