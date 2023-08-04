Take a look at the injury report for the Dallas Wings (15-11), which currently has two players listed, as the Wings ready for their matchup with the Chicago Sky (10-15) at College Park Center on Friday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings came out on top in their last outing 76-65 against the Storm on Wednesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally paces her squad in rebounds per game (9.2), and also averages 17.7 points and 3.8 assists. Defensively, she averages 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard posts 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Teaira McCowan is putting up 12.8 points, 1.6 assists and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield averages 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -9.5 164.5

