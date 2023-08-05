Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .249.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.7% of his 110 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44 games this season (40%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year (53 of 110), with two or more runs 11 times (10%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.254
|AVG
|.244
|.353
|OBP
|.341
|.400
|SLG
|.438
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|38
|30/30
|K/BB
|30/31
|4
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.16, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
