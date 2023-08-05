Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros head into the third of a four-game series against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in MLB play with 141 total home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (528 total runs).

The Astros are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.

His most recent time out came for the New York Mets on Sunday when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Verlander is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Verlander will try to continue a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away J.P. France Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Hunter Brown Reid Detmers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.