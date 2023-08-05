How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros head into the third of a four-game series against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th-best in MLB play with 141 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 13th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (528 total runs).
- The Astros are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Houston's 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander (6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out came for the New York Mets on Sunday when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Verlander is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Verlander will try to continue a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Reid Detmers
