Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (57-53) and the Houston Astros (63-48) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 5.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (6-5) for the Astros and Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won 44 out of the 73 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 54 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 35-19 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 58.3% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 528 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule