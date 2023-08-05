On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .245 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

In 64.6% of his 99 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In 26 games this season (26.3%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .236 AVG .254 .312 OBP .294 .372 SLG .381 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 37/17 K/BB 54/8 8 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings