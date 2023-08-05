Taylor Fritz vs. Tallon Griekspoor: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the semifinals of the Citi Open on Saturday, Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9) takes on Tallon Griekspoor (No. 37).
In this Semifinal match versus Griekspoor (+220), Fritz is favored with -300 odds.
Taylor Fritz vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, August 5
- Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Taylor Fritz vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Taylor Fritz
|Tallon Griekspoor
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|-100
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|58.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.4
Taylor Fritz vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Fritz defeated Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-3.
- Griekspoor won 7-5, 6-4 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Fritz has played 26.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 70 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Fritz has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.3% of games.
- Griekspoor is averaging 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.9% of those games.
- Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Griekspoor has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 49.5% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Fritz and Griekspoor have not played against each other.
