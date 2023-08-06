Gleyber Torres is among the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros square off at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (beginning at 1:35 PM ET).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rodon Stats

The Yankees' Carlos Rodon (1-4) will make his sixth start of the season.

None of Rodon's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Rodon has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 1 4.0 4 4 4 5 4 vs. Mets Jul. 26 5.2 4 1 1 4 3 at Angels Jul. 19 4.1 4 6 6 3 5 at Rockies Jul. 14 5.0 4 4 4 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torres Stats

Torres has 110 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.329/.437 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has recorded 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.403/.636 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

