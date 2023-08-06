The New York Yankees (58-53) will look to Jake Bauers, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Houston Astros (63-49) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy (2-2, 5.20 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.29 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 5.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, April 30, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.20, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.

Urquidy has one quality start under his belt this season.

Urquidy heads into this matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his six appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 6.29 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.9 walks per nine across five games.

In five starts this season, Rodon has not yet earned a quality start.

Rodon has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.